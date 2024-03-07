Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the show of force which has got fans from across the game talking.

And those far-reaching football voices which stretch from followers of teams at the highest level to the non-league game, have been united in their praise for the Fratton wall of noise which carried their Pompey over the line against Oxford United last weekend.

The Blues’ media department have excelled themselves by this week putting together a video documenting the final 3min 40sec of the game, as Fratton Park reverberated to endless chants of ‘blue army’.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, has quickly gone viral, and at the last count had been viewed 925,000 times.

Many, many of those were engagements of fans from different clubs - here’s what they had to say, along with the club they support.

Honestly don’t think there is a better set of home fans in the whole country when these lot are on it. All over the ground as well. @Ryan01020304061 (Manchester United)

Pompey always had the best home atmosphere whenever I visited in League 1, and to be honest, no team in the Championship has topped it either. @EthanOsafc (Sunderland)

In all honesty, they have the best set of fans in the league. @Wafc_Joey (Wigan)

This is why these fans are one of my favourites in the country. They are playing Oxford in League One!! Crazy atmosphere. Make Fratton bigger and secure promotion @Pompey! From a United fan #pompey @BinderS33466769 (Manchester United)

No ground in England gets going in all corners like theirs, to be fair. @Ben_cg (Charlton)

Proper, proper club #Pompey. Travesty they’ve been out of the top tiers for so long. An away day at Fratton Park is a must. @HDavies1804

I am absolutely dreading this lot coming to London road #pufc @Dylan58750642

It’s amazing what you can do when you’re high flying in the league and the fans are just loving life again, you don’t see this often if not ever in League One. Great fans. @MichaelRealReed (Manchester United)

Every club in the country wants this sort of atmosphere - all you need is a great manager and team a fanbase can unite behind and believe in. Helps being top of the league too. @CFCEAFC (Chelsea)

That’s unreal that @shanekirton_ (Barnsley)

Mental for a League One team that! @_ChrisDoughty (Chelsea)

Imagine Portsmouth back in the Prem @WHTID94 (West Ham)

So simple yet so effective. SOL was like that 13 year ago. Painful how bad it is now @JakeStappard_ (Sunderland)

Quality support for Pompey fans this is how you get behind your team @G_Collins98 (Chelsea)

To be fair, this is superb! @pww8afcb (Bournemouth)

And half of our fans have left come the 85th minute……. #BWFC @BWFC1874 (Bolton)

This is class we need this sort of atmosphere back at @StockportCounty @crowther1 (Stockport)

Proper club, can’t wait to visit there next season if we don’t get promoted #hcafc @joel_robin5on (Hull)

#Pompey fans are an absolute joke. Every fan in the stadium joining in with the chants. Could only dream of this at Yeovil. @CallumHallett6 (Yeovil)