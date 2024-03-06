Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Tubbs has surprisingly quit as manager of Poole Town - with a former Pompey team-mate stepping up to help replace him.

The ex-Blues striker took over the Southern League Premier South club in September, replacing the long-serving Tom Killick, and was challenged to drive a promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after almost six months in the job, he tendered his resignation following seven successive defeats, with the club positioned 13th.

Former Pompey striker Matt Tubbs lasted almost six months as Poole Town boss. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tubbs’ time at Tatnam Ground has not been helped by pitch issues, with their last three home matches washed out.

It means they have played just 12 times at home in the league so far this season, compared to 16 on their travels.

Now the 39-year-old former Gosport player-assistant manager has departed, with first-team player Wes Fogden assisting caretaker boss James Ellis for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fogden, of course, featured in the same Blues side as Tubbs in the 2014-15 season, primarily overseen by Andy Awford.

Poole are now hoping the 35-year-old midfielder can halt their worrying slide towards relegation danger.

Former Pompey midfielder Wes Fogden is helping out at Poole Town following Matt Tubbs' departure. Picture: Joe Peper

‘James has been a fundamental part of the coaching team under Matt, and in his new role he will be assisted by Jamie Whisken and Wes Fogden, stalwarts of the playing squad with Mark Phillips continuing as goalkeeping coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Continuity and togetherness in the dressing room will be key to a positive last couple of months of the playing season and by putting a structure in place from within the current group we feel we have created the best environment for that to happen.’

Tubbs, who also works as Football Academy head at Brockenhurst College, lost 13 of his 26 matches in charge of the Dolphins.

That included a hat-trick at Cambridge United in February 2015 during a 6-2 destruction in a rare highlight in another disappointing League Two season.