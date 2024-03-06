Manager replaced by former Portsmouth team-mate after surprise resignation
Matt Tubbs has surprisingly quit as manager of Poole Town - with a former Pompey team-mate stepping up to help replace him.
The ex-Blues striker took over the Southern League Premier South club in September, replacing the long-serving Tom Killick, and was challenged to drive a promotion push.
However, after almost six months in the job, he tendered his resignation following seven successive defeats, with the club positioned 13th.
Tubbs’ time at Tatnam Ground has not been helped by pitch issues, with their last three home matches washed out.
It means they have played just 12 times at home in the league so far this season, compared to 16 on their travels.
Now the 39-year-old former Gosport player-assistant manager has departed, with first-team player Wes Fogden assisting caretaker boss James Ellis for the remainder of the season.
Fogden, of course, featured in the same Blues side as Tubbs in the 2014-15 season, primarily overseen by Andy Awford.
Poole are now hoping the 35-year-old midfielder can halt their worrying slide towards relegation danger.
In a club statement, Poole wrote: ‘Following yesterday’s announcement of the resignation of Matt Tubbs, we are delighted to confirm that following intensive discussion throughout Monday afternoon/evening and today, James Ellis has agreed to become the interim head coach for the duration of the current campaign.
‘James has been a fundamental part of the coaching team under Matt, and in his new role he will be assisted by Jamie Whisken and Wes Fogden, stalwarts of the playing squad with Mark Phillips continuing as goalkeeping coach.
‘Continuity and togetherness in the dressing room will be key to a positive last couple of months of the playing season and by putting a structure in place from within the current group we feel we have created the best environment for that to happen.’
Tubbs, who also works as Football Academy head at Brockenhurst College, lost 13 of his 26 matches in charge of the Dolphins.
As a player, he joined Pompey in January 2015 from Bournemouth and went on to score 14 times in 40 appearances.
That included a hat-trick at Cambridge United in February 2015 during a 6-2 destruction in a rare highlight in another disappointing League Two season.
However, having been transfer-listed by Paul Cook, he departed Fratton Park in July 2016 in a mutually-agreed exit, allowing him to join Forest Green Rovers.