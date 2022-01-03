Manchester City loanee responds to medical emergency and impact on game as Portsmouth return with draw at Cambridge United

Gavin Bazunu at Cambridge today.

The Blues were back in after over three weeks without a game, picking up a 0-0 draw at Cambridge United.

The match was overshadowed by home fan being rushed to hospital after the break, leading to a lengthy delay and 27 minutes of stoppage time being played.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley reported the supporter is not in a serious condition and is expected to be discharged from hospital after treatment.

Bazunu admitted it was an unusual scenario face, but wasn’t behind the visitors’ inability to break down a home side who were reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute after Sam Smith was given a second yellow card when landing a flailing arm on Connor Ogilvie.

He said: ‘I’ve heard he (the supporter) is okay, and that’s really good news. It’s just best wishes to him and his family.

‘I didn’t really know too much what was going on when I was on the pitch.

‘When we were back in the dressing room, it was just a case of treating it as half-time really.

‘We just went in and got off our feet. The ref then came back in and called us back out.

‘It was two or three minutes warming up and then we were ready to go again.

‘It was a very unexpected break in play, but it was just about adapting to what happened because it was the same for both teams.’

Pompey looked like a team who had not played a game since December 11 for much of the game on their return to action.

But they still carved out presentable chances, with Reeco Hackett blazing over in the first half and both Ronan Curtis and Connor Ogilvie doing likewise in stoppage time.

Bazunu felt a failure to maintain clarity as his side went in search of the decisive goal to close in the on the play-offs, was key in their inability to turn one point into three.