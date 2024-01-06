Alex Robertson misses Pompey's trip to Cheltenham through injury. Picture: Jason Brown

Alex Robertson has been ruled out of Pompey’s trip to Cheltenham.

The midfielder injured his hamstring in training during the week and the Blues are assessing the damage.

In the meantime, he is replaced by Gavin Whyte for the trip to Whaddon Road against the League One strugglers.

That represents the sole change to the side which beat Stevenage 2-1 on New Year’s Day.

Although Tom Lowery is back in a Blues squad since the first day of the season, coming onto the bench along with Josh Martin.

Ben Stevenson drops out of the 18-man squad as Pompey seek to extend their league at the top of the table with just five League One games taking place.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Whyte, Kamara, Bishop, Lane.