Manchester City starlet ruled out as Portsmouth forced into Cheltenham change

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 6th Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 14:20 GMT
Alex Robertson misses Pompey's trip to Cheltenham through injury. Picture: Jason BrownAlex Robertson misses Pompey's trip to Cheltenham through injury. Picture: Jason Brown
Alex Robertson has been ruled out of Pompey’s trip to Cheltenham.

The midfielder injured his hamstring in training during the week and the Blues are assessing the damage.

In the meantime, he is replaced by Gavin Whyte for the trip to Whaddon Road against the League One strugglers.

That represents the sole change to the side which beat Stevenage 2-1 on New Year’s Day.

Although Tom Lowery is back in a Blues squad since the first day of the season, coming onto the bench along with Josh Martin.

Ben Stevenson drops out of the 18-man squad as Pompey seek to extend their league at the top of the table with just five League One games taking place.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Whyte, Kamara, Bishop, Lane.

Subs: Schofield, Lowery, Martin, Towler, Saydee, Scully, Devlin.

