Gavin Bazunu has been honoured by his team-mates after being named as the Players' Player of the Season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Manchester City loanee received the accolade at a glittering 2021-22 End Of Season Awards Dinner in Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge tonight.

It caps an outstanding campaign for the 20-year-old, who also received four awards from Blues supporter groups on the evening.

However, colleague Sean Raggett once again dominated, adding to his The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season trophy.

The central defender claimed a further eight awards, as chosen by Central Branch, London, Armed Forces, Northern Blues, Disabled Supporters Club, Chichester, Scandinavian Branch and Stateside.

Meanwhile, those in attendance voted Hayden Carter’s strike against Oxford United in the 3-2 home victory as Pompey’s goal of the season.

The evening was hosted by Fred Dinenage, with former Pompey manager and Arsenal legend Tony Adams present as the guest speaker.

Other awards saw goalkeeper Hannah Haughton crowned Pompey Womens’ Player of the Season, with Freya Jones named young player.

The long-serving Ronan Curtis was honoured with Community Player of the Season, while promising striker Dan Gifford was chosen as the Academy Player of the Season.

Finally, Fratton faithful member Cassey Moynihan was handed 12th Fan of the Season.

