Manchester United man reveals position over future as former Hull City defender states Portsmouth appeal

And the loanee explained the prospect of playing for Pompey is something which appeals to him.

Bernard admitted, however, he has no idea where he will be playing his football moving forward.

The 22-year-old helped his team to a clean sheet and 1-0 success over Accrington, with another imposing performance after a strong showing at Oxford United on Tuesday night.

There’s been a clamour from Pompey fans to see more of the central defender, whose been unfortunate over a relative lack of playing time after injured slowed his progress when arriving in January.

The former Hull loanee explained his current deal with United comes to a close this summer, though the Premier League outfit have an option to extend his stay. He believes he will be moving on, however, with Pompey holding plenty of appeal as they look to make strides next term under John Mousinho.

When asked about his future, Bernard said: ‘I’m concentrating on the season and playing these last couple of games. In the summer we can then think about it.

‘Yes (Pompey would be a good place to play). It’s a nice ground with good fans and a good atmosphere. The club is showing ambition and wants to push for the Championship next season, so we’ll see in the summer. There’s an option on my contract (at United), but I think I’m going to be moving on in the summer.’

Di'Shon Bernard.

Bernard is unlikely to be short of options moving forward, with the Londoner showcasing stacks of natural talent in his seven Pompey showings.

But he explained currently has no clue where he will be playing football next term. That doesn’t feel him with any trepidation, however, with his ambition simply to start getting regular game time.