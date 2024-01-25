Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One’s an exciting, young midfielder billed as the ‘future of Manchester United’ and touted for great things.

The other is being heralded as a Premier League ‘wonderkid’, who this month became the latest talent to graduate into the United first team from their famous conveyor belt of talent.

And both have been held in Pompey’s grasp, as they prove themselves to be a home for the best, young players in English football - and adept at identifying the game’s top talent.

Midfielder Dan Gore will this weekend line up against John Mousinho’s side after joining Port Vale on loan for the season this week, in a move being lauded as one of the most eye-catching pieces of League One window business so far this month.

But that is only after the 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut last month, spent a period training with Pompey last year.

The News understands the Blues ran the rule over Gore at the back end of last season, as potential summer targets were assembled.

The Prestwich-born schemer heralded as ‘the future of Manchester United’ by Champions League winner David May, joined Mousinho’s ranks for a period of work experience where he made a favourable impression.

And it was a similar story for Omari Forson, who was given his senior bow by Erik ten Hag in his side’s FA Cup success at Wigan earlier this month.

Forson became his club’s 249th player to graduate from their academy in the process, after two goals in as many Bristol Street Motors Trophy outings earlier this season from the 19-year-old.

The winger, who has also spent time with West Ham and Spurs, is the subject of speculation over his future after reportedly turning down a new deal at Old Trafford.

The fact both have been looked at by Pompey in the flesh, underlines how the football operation at Fratton Park is continuing to assess the most highly-rated players in the game and their suitability for playing at Fratton Park.

In Gore’s case, the view was his attributes mirrored that of Joe Morrell, with a decision ultimately taken not to advance moves for either player.

Pompey also have to make a judgement on whether rising stars, who may well go on to have fine careers at the highest level, are ready to hit the ground running now at PO4.

They’ve shown that to be the case with Alex Robertson this term, but there’s been high-profile flops in the past before sporting director Rich Hughes arrived - despite Dane Scarlett and Miguel Azeez viewed as being among the game’s very best under-21 players.

