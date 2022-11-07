The time spent in the Premier League are etched in Blues folklore with the period awash with golden memories.
We’ve been asking you to name your highlights from the halcyon period, and, as ever, you’ve been quick to name a a swathe of best moments.
1. Pompey 6 Leeds 1
Peter Reid's hapless side are handed a pasting with the score 1-1 before the floodgates opened and Gary O'Neil grabbing a double.
Photo: Tony O'Brien
2. Pompey 2 Manchester City 1
AKA Pedro Mendes Day. Pompey look to be sinking to the Championship before the Portuguese man's late, late wonder striker launches the Great Escape.
Photo: Steve Wake
3. Pompey 4 Southampton 1
I 4-1 believe this to be one of the top Premier League memories. Four goals in 23 exultant minutes has Fratton rocking in one of its greatest atmospheres.
Photo: The News
4. Newcastle United 1 Pompey 4
Pompey are arguably at the peak of their Premier League powers with pundits highlighting Harry Redknapp's men as genuine title contenders and this Newcastle battering arriving in the middle of a 11-game league unbeaten run.
Photo: Matthew Lewis