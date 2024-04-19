The dust is finally beginnng to settle on Tuesday night’s promotion party as the entire Pompey family celebrated the club’s League One title success.

Whether it was at Fratton Park, the pub down the road, or at home with the family and dog, we all marked the occasion and revelled in the fact that the Blues’ can now put the EFL’s lower tiers firmly behind them to concentrate on a brighter new future.

Of course, some celebrated more than others - and no doubt Pompey head coach John Mousinho will be running a few extra fitness tests to see who’s fit to feature against Wigan on Saturday.

Few could blame the Blues players for letting their hair down, though, given the commitment, effort and dedication they’ve put into achieving their goal this term. And as they get back to normality, many have taken to social media to express their delight at securing the league title and promotion back to the Championhsip.

Here’s some of those posts shared as the Blues players revel in what they’s achieved with Pompey this unforgettable season.

2 . Connor Ogilvie League One record this season: played 23, goals scored 2, assists 1. Photo Sales

3 . Will Norris League One record this season: played 23, clean sheets 18, assists 1. Photo Sales