It has been two wins out of two in the league campaign following today’s 2-0 triumph over Crewe.

Harness and John Marquis each netted in the second half to secure a thoroughly-deserved win and put the Blues second in the table at this early stage.

The winger can reflect on his first season in 2019-20 when Pompey collected their first win in the second fixture – while last term it took them three matches.

Marcus Harness netted in today's 2-0 Pompey win over Crewe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now they have a maximum haul of six points as they head into Tuesday’s visit of Shrewsbury.

Harness told The News: ‘We’ve had two very difficult starts to seasons in previous years – now we’ve won two out of two.

‘We are still a new group, still getting to know each other, and it’s very promising.

‘We always felt comfortable against Crewe, it was a good performance all round.

‘Although it was goalless at half-time, we weren’t concerned. We were confident in what we were doing, we were on top a lot.

‘There was always the case of not giving them any chance, no set-piece or a goal against the run of play to throw a spanner in the works.

‘But we did well to limit them to just a couple of chances, while scoring twice ourselves.

‘It was a deserved win and now onto the next one.’

