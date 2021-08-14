Marcus Harness hails deserved victory over Crewe as impressive Portsmouth maintain League One winning start
Marcus Harness savoured the preservation of Pompey’s 100 per cent start to League One and insisted: We deserved it.
It has been two wins out of two in the league campaign following today’s 2-0 triumph over Crewe.
Harness and John Marquis each netted in the second half to secure a thoroughly-deserved win and put the Blues second in the table at this early stage.
The winger can reflect on his first season in 2019-20 when Pompey collected their first win in the second fixture – while last term it took them three matches.
Now they have a maximum haul of six points as they head into Tuesday’s visit of Shrewsbury.
Harness told The News: ‘We’ve had two very difficult starts to seasons in previous years – now we’ve won two out of two.
‘We are still a new group, still getting to know each other, and it’s very promising.
‘We always felt comfortable against Crewe, it was a good performance all round.
‘Although it was goalless at half-time, we weren’t concerned. We were confident in what we were doing, we were on top a lot.
‘There was always the case of not giving them any chance, no set-piece or a goal against the run of play to throw a spanner in the works.
‘But we did well to limit them to just a couple of chances, while scoring twice ourselves.
‘It was a deserved win and now onto the next one.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.