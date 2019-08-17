Have your say

Marcus Harness is convinced Pompey deserved more from their latest Stadium of Light visit.

The summer arrival netted his maiden Blues goal to grant them a 22nd-minute lead in today’s televised clash at Sunderland.

It capped a bright start for the visitors – only to find themselves 2-1 behind 17 minutes later.

There was no way back for Kenny Jackett’s men, despite enjoying large spells of dominance throughout.

The outcome was a second defeat in three League One matches so far this term.

But Harness believes Pompey warranted at least a point from their north-east trip.

He said: ‘I thought we deserved more, we performed well, we dominated most of the game, but where it counts we haven’t punished them.

‘I don’t think they had a shot on goal in the second half.

‘We are gutted but take the positives, we actually haven’t played badly, it was a good performance. We have dominated the majority of the play and created a lot of chances.

‘We just have to make that pressure and those chances count in the future.

‘At half-time we found ourselves behind after being the better team and that happens sometimes in football, it’s annoying.

‘But we didn’t let it get on top of us, we kept fighting to the end. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us.’