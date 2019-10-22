Mark Catlin insists Pompey are working hard to remedy their faltering start.

Speaking in his programme notes for tonight’s League One clash with Lincoln, the chief executive believes the Blues can move up the table the support of the club’s ‘fantastic fans.’

Kenny Jackett’s men have endured a woeful opening to the season. They sit 18th in the table, having accrued just 13 points from 11 games and are just a point above the drop zone.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon was their fourth league loss and pressure have mounted on the Pompey boss.

Catlin accepts the Blues aren't where they should be in the standings.

But the CEO believes Pompey can turn things around.

Speaking in the club’s official programme, he said: ‘There’s no hiding place in football and everyone involved with the club - from our board and myself as chief executive, to the manager, players and supporters – knows that three wins from our opening 11 league games is just not where we wanted to be at this stage.

‘However, we all have a part to play in helping us to turn this around and I’m sure, with the backing of our fantastic fans, we will start securing the victories required to turn the tide and rise up the table.

‘A lot of people said we were unlucky not to win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and especially unlucky to end up with nothing, but I firmly believe that you have to make your own luck. These things tend to even themselves out over the course of the campaign.

‘I am also a firm believer that the harder you work, the more you earn good fortune, so I can assure you we will all continue to work as hard as we can to address our since since the start of the season and do everything possible to improve.’