Mark Catlin is adamant Pompey have no appetite to part with any more of their prized performers.

Jamal Lowe is hoping to secure a move to Wigan and fulfil his ambition of Championship football.

However, despite the player’s strong desire to leave, the Blues have yet to accept an offer they deem satisfactory.

Pompey have already sold Matt Clarke to Brighton this summer, for a deal worth around £4m.

Kenny Jackett is aware he can also ill-afford to lose last season’s 17-goal top scorer in Lowe.

And a defiant Catlin insists the Blues are firmly in control of retaining their current squad.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘As you know, we don’t ever comment about individuals and an individual player’s contract situation.

‘As we have always said, at this moment in time we don’t want any other players to leave Portsmouth, especially our bigger players, let’s say.

‘Our players are all contracted, we honour our side of contracts and expect players to do the same.

‘We don’t need to sell anyone. We are entirely in control of any situation and it’s a position the club wants to be in.

‘In regards of all of our players, we are in constant touch with our owners in America and they support us totally in anything we advise them on any particular route we take.

‘It’s very, very important to keep our better players, unless a figure gets to a point where, with other options available at that time, Kenny believes he can strengthen the team.’

Jackett has recruited six players this summer, with Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Dion Donohue the contracted departures.

It leaves Pompey with a 25-man squad, including Lowe, who is effectively contracted for another two years.

In addition, Adam May is on a season-long loan at Swindon, while Jack Whatmough is long-term injured.

The transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 8, a key date for Wigan’s long-standing pursuit of Lowe.

However, for League One and League Two clubs, it remains open until 5pm on Monday, September 2.

And Catlin won’t rule out any further recruitment for the Blues.

He added: ‘You are always in the market to recruit and improve the squad, but if you look overall we seem to have two in every position and strength in depth.

‘Still, we are always looking, always listening and seeing how the market goes.

‘We are very flexible, very pragmatic, and, if needed, can move if we feel a player can improve our squad.’