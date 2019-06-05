Have your say

Mark Kelly is delighted with the latest Northern Irish talents Pompey have added to their youth ranks.

The Blues last week completed moves for teenagers Gerard Storey (17) and Harry Anderson (16) from Portadown.

Both have represented the Ports at senior level in the NIFL Championship and arrive on the back of Eoin Teggart joining from Cliftonville last summer.

Kelly said the pair were good addition to the Pompey Academy set-up.

Pompey’s youth chief said: ‘They are both good lads. They’ve both been over, in and out training, so we’ve had a good look and chat with them.

‘Both are big, strong, powerful boys.

Harry Anderson, left. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

‘They both did really well when they came in and are good additions.

‘It’s nice to have a few more boys from in and around different areas.’

Centre-midfielder Storey has represented Northern Ireland at under-17 level.

His competitve nature impressed Kelly and Pompey’s head of youth recruitment Neil Sillett.

‘He’s a strong, aggressive midfielder but is good on the ball as well,’ added Kelly.

‘Neil Sillett saw him playing for the club and for Northern Ireland.

‘He took a few trips over and back and dealt with the club.

‘Gerard is a really solid boy, gets about the pitch, can use the ball and is very competitive.

‘He loves to compete and that is a lovely trait to have – we all know you need players in your team like that.

‘That’ll be the main focus of him, bringing it out of himself while continuing to improve his quality on the ball.’

Anderson, meanwhile, operates as a striker and has also been capped at Northern Ireland youth level.

Despite still being a schoolboy, he’s already scored goals in senior football.

Kelly said: ‘Harry will be a first-year scholar and is a big, strong centre-forward.

‘He has got really good pace and can get in behind.

‘He’s playing senior football at the moment and scored goals at that level.

‘It’s nice to have something different and that’s what he’ll do because we’ve got some really good technical players around him.

‘He’s a young man and shows how level-headed he is to compete at that level.

‘It doesn’t matter what level your playing at senior football – it brings all the competitiveness out you need to bring to the table. It’ll stand him in good stead.’