While the end of the 2023/24 season has been an exceptionally jubilant time on the England south coast, there will be some whose May will be tinged with sadness after John Mousinho announced which players he has released.

The head coach confirmed last night that ten players would not see contract extensions while two players remained in contract negotiations and four loan stars were to head back to their parent clubs before the 2024/25 campaign kicks off.

With a combined value of €5.25 million, here is the total market value, in Euros, of all the players released by Pompey and the loanees heading back to their parent clubs according to data from Transfermarkt...