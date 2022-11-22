The arrivals of Josh Griffiths (West Brom), Owen Dale (Blackpool), Dane Scarlett (Spurs), Joe Pigott (Ipswich) and Josh Koroma (Huddersfield) were all considered excellent signings at the time.

But with the Blues now 17 League One games into the season, how have the loan class of 2022 lived up to expectations?

Here’s Mark McMahon’s verdict of their time spent at Fratton Park so far.

Josh Griffiths

The 21-year-old had huge boots to fill after Danny Cowley chose the West Brom stopper to replace former Man City youngster Gavin Bazunu in goal for the Blues this season.

And with a key part of any keeper’s armoury under the Pompey manager being his distribution and ability to play with the ball at his feet, Griffiths was viewed as someone who could match expectations.

It’s fair to say the England under-21 squad member is yet to showcase that part of his repertoire at Fratton Park – often being criticised by sections of the PO4 faithful for his failure to replicate Bazunu’s ability to pick a pass or rotate the ball at speed.

Owen Dale arrives at Fratton Park ahead of the Blues' game against Derby last Friday night.

The Baggies youngster has also been called out by some for his inability to do more on one-on-one situations – particularly against Charlton and Hereford.

But neither fault-finding exercise carries much favour with Cowley, if truth be told.

Indeed, he still believes Griffiths is one of the best, if not the best, in the division and has a huge future ahead of him.

And it’s hard to disagree given some of the outstanding saves he’s made wearing a Pompey shirt.

Pompey striker Joe Pigott signs autographs for fans outside Fratton Park

The art of stopping a shot remains a key ingredient of any goalkeeper, even in this modern age.

In that respect, Griffiths hasn’t let Pompey down and, on form to date, will be a big miss when he eventually returns to the Hawthorns.

Current loan rating: 8

Josh Koroma

The Huddersfield winger’s arrival on transfer deadline day was considered something of a coup for Pompey.

Many considered his loan move to the third tier of English football to be beneath him, after helping the Terriers finish third in the Championship last season.

As a result there was a real buzz when the 24-year-old marked his Pompey debut with an assist for Dane Scarlett to score the winner against Peterborough back on September 3.

A goal on his full debut against Plymouth soon followed, before a double against Aston Villa U21s and the opener against Fleetwood crowned an impressive start to Fratton Park life for the winger.

But now 14 games into his Blues spell, the picture is a lot different.

That goal against the Cod Army represents his last for Danny Cowley’s side, while fans are still waiting for another assist to keep that Posh one company.

The player’s confidence, meanwhile, appears shot – despite being handed plenty of minutes to play his way back into form.

It’s just not happening for him, though, which makes you wonder what it will take to get him back in business?

With Pompey’s results taking a dip in recent weeks, patience is beginning to wear thin among the fan base.

Some have even raised the possibility of an early return to the John Smith's Stadium, such has been Koroma’s drop in form.

No doubt, Cowley will relish the challenge to rejuvenate a player he was delighted to capture on transfer deadline day. And he'll be determined to succeed on that front.

But, at the minute, it appears the manager and his coaching team have their work cut out.

Current loan rating: 5

Owen Dale

With Dale’s performance against Derby still fresh in the memory, it’s little wonder Pompey fans are fearful the winger will be recalled by parent club Blackpool in January.

The 24-year-old’s pace, trickery, tenaciousness and ability to run at defenders made him the stand-out Blues player on the night, with the only downside being the result – another draw.

He’s clearly got talent and Dale would no doubt tempt Danny Cowley into a permanent move if the money was right.

Many fans would welcome such a delve into the transfer market, seeing it as a statement of intent.

However, it must be said that Derby performance was needed after some below-par displays in recent weeks.

Dale’s goals and assists record isn’t as good as what you’d expect, either, with one and four in those departments respectively after 19 games.

That means there’s certainly room for improvement.

But that said, his loan arrival represents a good piece of business by Pompey.

Current loan rating: 7

Joe Pigott

Looking at the on-loan Ipswich man’s appearances record to date for Pompey, it’s hard to believe he’s featured 20 times for the Blues.

That’s the same total as Josh Griffiths and one more than Owen Dale, who are considered key players in this current team.

But on closer inspection, only three of those run-outs have come as League One starts – the least number out of all the 2022-23 loan arrivals.

Indeed, Pigott has started more cup games for the Blues – 5.

He’s clearly behind both Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett in the strikers’ pecking order.

That’s understandable. But with the 28-year-old handed only cameo appearances from the bench when he is called upon in the league, it does make you wonder if he’s a true match for what Danny Cowley wants and needs from his forwards?

The fact Pompey haven’t scored more than one goal in a league match since their visit to Ipswich on October 1 and need to improve their numbers in front of goal unfortunately suggests he’s not.

Pigott is a hugely popular figure in the Fratton Park dressing room and there’s a real desire for him to make his time on the south coast a success.

The fans want to see that, too.

But from the outside looking in, it seems a long way off at the moment.

Current loan rating: 6.

Dane Scarlett

The 18-year-old forward clearly has immense talent and a huge future ahead of him.

And the fact he’s started 10 of Pompey last 11 league games shows the faith Danny Cowley has in the teenager.

His pace, power, energy and willingness to chase every ball gives Pompey an attacking dimension not seen in these parts of years.

Indeed, the Blues need to be congratulated for having the full trust of Spurs in taking charge of Scarlett’s development during his spell away from north London.

There is one noticeable downside, though – the striker’s goal record.

In his 21 appearances to date, Blues supporters have celebrated just four Scarlett goals.

Only two assists have been produced as well.

That’s well short of what you would expect from a player who has the world at his feet – but there’s every confidence that will improve.