Both Marlon Pack and John Mousinho are bidding to get their hands on extra silverware this season.

Pompey are well placed to lift the League One trophy at the end of the season, with Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with second-placed Derby helping the Blues retain their five-point advantage at the summit of the League One table.

Eight points from their remaining five games guarantees the Fratton Park side top spot. But that’s not the only prize up for grabs over the coming weeks, with both skipper and boss nominated for the EFL player and manager of the season awards.

Pack’s leadership and quality over the course of the campaign has been invaluable to Pompey, with the 33-year-old contributing eight assists and three goals to the Blues’ bid to return to the Championship for the first time since 2012. His main opposition for the third-tier’s best player honour is Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows and Derby’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - two players who have been instrumental to their respective side’s promotion pushes.

Mousinho’s nomination comes during his maiden full season as a boss. Taking the reins from Danny Cowley in January 2023, he’s lifted Pompey from 15th in the League One standings to the top of the tree. That’s been helped by 25 league wins this season and a projected points total that could surpass the 100-points barrier - something the club has never achieved in its 125-year history.

Stevenage’s Steve Evans and Peterborough’s Darren Fergusin stand in Mousinho’s way for the top managerial award. However, neither got the better of the 37-year-old during their League One head-to-heads this term, with Pompey claiming 10 points from their games against Boro and Posh respectively.

The winners of each category, plus League One’s young player of the year - which is being contested by Karamoko Dembele (Blackpool), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough) and Charlie Hughes (Wigan) - will be announced at a gala dinner in London on Sunday, April 14,

The League One team of the season will also be named on the night.