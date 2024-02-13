News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Marlon Pack and the nine other players who could leave Portsmouth this summer as things stand - gallery

Focus at Pompey is understandably on winning promotion to the Championship but there are some big decisions to make this summer.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT

Pompey continued their League One promotion push with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carlisle United on Saturday. Paddy Lane scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant finish after getting on the end of Abu Kamara's throughball to keep his side top of the table.

Focus at Fratton Park remains purely on the here and now, with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers both hot on Pompey's heels and some huge games to look forward to. But while John Mousinho and his players keep their eyes on the prize, those in charge on the south coast might be minded to plan for the summer.

In total, 10 Pompey players - not including those currently at PO4 on loan - will see their contracts expire this summer and there are some big decisions to be made on whether any will be extended. Take a look at who could potentially leave Fratton Park for nothing below.

Returned to his boyhood club in June 2022, signing a two-year contract. Club captain will be 33 this summer.

1. Marlon Pack

Returned to his boyhood club in June 2022, signing a two-year contract. Club captain will be 33 this summer.

Photo Sales
The winger signed a short-term deal with Pompey back in November. Has only started two games.

2. Josh Martin

The winger signed a short-term deal with Pompey back in November. Has only started two games.

Photo Sales
Three-year deal expires this summer but Pompey do have the option to extend for a further 12 months. Been a regular starter since moving from Luton Town in 2021.

3. Joe Morrell

Three-year deal expires this summer but Pompey do have the option to extend for a further 12 months. Been a regular starter since moving from Luton Town in 2021.

Photo Sales
Signed a two-year deal back in the summer of 2022. Turned 30 earlier this season but remains a crucial part of the Pompey side.

4. Joe Rafferty

Signed a two-year deal back in the summer of 2022. Turned 30 earlier this season but remains a crucial part of the Pompey side.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneFratton ParkJohn MousinhoDerby CountyBolton WanderersPompey