That’s according to The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who believes the defender should be given more time to prove his worth at Fratton Park.

The 24-year-old has totalled just 28 appearances since his £200,000 arrival from Sunderland in January 2022.

Back and calf injuries had severely hampered Hume’s early months at PO4, before being overlooked at left-back by new boss John Mousinho.

Indeed, this has seen the ex-Black Cats man total just 15 minutes of action under the head coach - who has favoured Connor Ogilvie.

But after an under-whelming display against Bournemouth in the Hampshire Cup on Tuesday, questions have been raised by some sections of Pompey fans online about the defender’s qualities.

Allen believes Hume deserves more time to prove himself at Fratton Park, but feels that could be hard to come by under Mousinho.

Speaking on the Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘He’s been a massive, massive disappointment since he came from Sunderland.

There's more to come from Denver Hume.

‘He arrived for around £200,000 and I think he’s only started 10 league games.

‘For me that’s not enough to judge him properly because there have been some good performances. Shrewsbury away last season springs to mind.

‘I would like to see more of him in the first-team. But as it stands, we haven’t seen enough quality from him, and Connor Ogilvie seems to be a favourite of John Mousinho in that role at left-back.

‘It could be (if his best position is at left-wing back) but then you question why the club signed him if he could only play at left-wing back.

‘Why would you restrict yourself to one formation?

‘In the second half of last night (Tuesday's 5-2 defeat to Bournemouth), they pushed him into a wide midfield role on the left when Harvey Laidlaw came on.

‘I’d like to see more of him because he hasn’t shone yet but I don’t think we’ve seen enough of him in the first-team. He needs more time to show us what he can do.

‘He’s had a torrid time with injury as well and there are question marks over whether he can be a steady, stable left-back.

‘Give him a chance so we can judge him properly but at the moment we can only judge him on what we have seen.

‘He’s (Mousinho) got Liam Vincent out on loan as well at the club, who’s out on loan and put in some good performances.

‘Hume and Ogilvie are very different left-backs.

‘We’ve got Hume’s attacking ability and Ogilvie’s defensive abilities. At the moment, Mousinho wants a more solid left-back in Ogilvie but is looking to get him to attack more.

‘Mousinho has said he wants to keep Ogilvie and trigger the clause in his contract but then what does he do with Hume?

‘That’s because he’s been in charge for 14 games so far and Hume has been used off the bench three times.