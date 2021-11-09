Masterclass from Leicester City loanee - get him in Portsmouth starting XI at Wycombe Wanderers

George Hirst shone for Pompey tonight

@JHancock46

Vintage Papa Johns

@Porthostrek

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naaa lol im actually proper happy for Danny and the boys tonight

@silouska

Brilliant - so pleased for George Hirst he really deserved a goal after all his hard work - would like to see him start on Saturday.

@mikepfcwhite363

Azeez was quality tonight

@dan_oreillyy

George Hirst masterclass

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE

We’re on our way!

@harrygsssssss

How did that happen?

@Antony_D_