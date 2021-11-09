Masterclass from Leicester City loanee - get him in Portsmouth starting XI at Wycombe Wanderers

Pompey fans have been reacting to an unlikely Papa John’s Trophy qualification tonight – with George Hirst catching the eye at Fratton Park. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:23 pm
George Hirst shone for Pompey tonight

@JHancock46

Vintage Papa Johns

@Porthostrek

Naaa lol im actually proper happy for Danny and the boys tonight

@silouska

Brilliant - so pleased for George Hirst he really deserved a goal after all his hard work - would like to see him start on Saturday.

@mikepfcwhite363

Azeez was quality tonight

@dan_oreillyy

George Hirst masterclass

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE

We’re on our way!

@harrygsssssss

How did that happen?

@Antony_D_

The road to wembley is paved with @GeorgeHirst45 worldies.....

