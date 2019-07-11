Match highlights - UCD 0 Portsmouth 11

Check out highlights of Pompey’s 11-0 routing of UCD last night, courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel. 

Kenny Jackett’s men kicked off their pre-season campaign in emphatic style against the League of Ireland side. 

Jamal Lowe in action against UCD. Picture: Arnold Byrne/ UCD

