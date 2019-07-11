Match highlights - UCD 0 Portsmouth 11 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up Check out highlights of Pompey’s 11-0 routing of UCD last night, courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel. Kenny Jackett’s men kicked off their pre-season campaign in emphatic style against the League of Ireland side. Jamal Lowe in action against UCD. Picture: Arnold Byrne/ UCD In-demand Portsmouth winger to be handed chance to mount unlikely fight back from brink A signing which has excited Portsmouth fans - now Rangers new boy has to match growing anticipation