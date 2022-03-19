George Hirst started against Wycombe. Picture: Joe Pepler

The opening exchanges wouldn’t go down as the most exhilarating in League One’s history, as the match had an ‘end-of-season’ feel.

The Blues’ first chance came 20 minutes into proceedings, when Marcus Harness broke away with the ball, cut inside on the edge of the box and squared to Ryan Tunnicliffe – he then teed up Walker , who had carelessly strayed into an offside position, before shooting.

Those in attendance had to wait a further 13 minutes for the next opportunity, and it should it brought the first goal.

Wycombe’s Daryl Horgan delivered an inch-perfect pass into Anis Mehmeti path as he broke behind the backline, and looked for all the world to score, but was denied by Gavin Bazunu’s feet.

The second half began in the same fashion as the first, with little to report.

The Chairboys looked the most threatening, and were ruing the ability of the Blues’ ‘keeper again – as he spectacularly denied Sam Vokes by pouncing at his feet ,after the former Burnley striker looked to have rounded him.

Tempers then flared shortly after, when a hopeful ball over the top found the feet of Geroge Hirst, as he looked to progress, Ryan Tafazolli impeded the striker by almost wrestling him – however, referee Benjamin Speedie saw no infringement.

Both Danny and Nicky Cowley were less than impressed with his decision not to give a foul, and were then booked for their protests on the touchline.

Perhaps buoyed by his latest Republic of Ireland call-up, Bazunu was the nemisis of Wycombe again when he acrobatically denied Lewis Wings’ goal-bound free-kick, that looked certain to nestle in the top corner.

Unfortunately, neither side could find the winner as a relatively uneventful game came to an end.

For the hosts, the gap between themselves and the top-six remains eight points, while the visitors stay one behind.

