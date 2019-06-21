Have your say

Matt Clarke’s protracted move to Brighton has finally been completed.

The 22-year-old has moved to the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed fee from Pompey.

Matt Clarke has completed his Pompey departure to Brighton. Picture: Joe Pepler

It brings his four-year association with the Blues to an end, after initially arriving at Fratton Park on loan from Ipswich in July 2015 – a spell that was made permanent the following summer.

During that time, Clarke made 175 appearances and scored nine times.

The centre-back played a key role when Pompey were crowned League Two champions in 2017, as well as the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley in March.