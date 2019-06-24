Matt Clarke's Portsmouth career in pictures - from Ipswich loanee to Checkatrade Trophy winner and Premier League move to Brighton
POMPEY’s Matt Clarke has completed his move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
Look back on his career with The Blues in our gallery of pictures from his time at Fratton Park.
1. Matt Clarke signs from Pompey on loan after a trial
Ipswich Town teenage defender Matt Clarke joined Portsmouth on loan on August 3, 2015, after spending July on trial with The Blues. Here he is in action during a pre-season game against Gillingham with Bradley Dack chasing him down.
Matt Clarke in action against Northampton in December 2015, his loan was due to come to an end at the start of 2016, however he committed his loan future to The Blues and signed until the end of the season.