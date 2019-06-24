Pompey defender Matt Clarke

Matt Clarke's Portsmouth career in pictures - from Ipswich loanee to Checkatrade Trophy winner and Premier League move to Brighton

POMPEY’s Matt Clarke has completed his move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. 

Look back on his career with The Blues in our gallery of pictures from his time at Fratton Park. 

Ipswich Town teenage defender Matt Clarke joined Portsmouth on loan on August 3, 2015, after spending July on trial with The Blues. Here he is in action during a pre-season game against Gillingham with Bradley Dack chasing him down.

1. Matt Clarke signs from Pompey on loan after a trial

Joe Pepler
Matt Clarke made his debut during Pompey's first game of the League Two 2015/16 season on August 8, 2015, against Dagenham & Redbridge at Fratton Park.

2. Matt Clarke makes his Pompey debut

Barry Zee
Matt Clarke of Portsmouth tries to tackle Simon Dawkins of Derby County during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015

3. Matt Clarke in action in Capital One cup

Ian Walton/Getty Images
Getty Images
Matt Clarke in action against Northampton in December 2015, his loan was due to come to an end at the start of 2016, however he committed his loan future to The Blues and signed until the end of the season.

4. Clarke commits loan future to Pompey

Joe Pepler
