Matt Clarke has told his Pompey team-mates to quickly forget about the last-gasp win at Burton as the race for a top-two finish intensifies.

The centre-back struck in stoppage-time to wrap up a crucial 2-1 triumph for the Blues at the Pirelli Stadium on Good Friday.

Matt Clarke (right) celebrates his late winner at Burton. Picture by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

It was a sixth straight League One success for Kenny Jackett’s men, ensuring automatic promotion remained in their hands with four games to play.

Fourth-placed Pompey sit just two points off Barnsley, in second, having played a match less.

The race for a top-two finish is gathering pace and the Blues quickly turn attentions to the Easter Monday clash against play-off chasing Coventry at Fratton Park.

Clarke acknowledged the late victory at Burton put them in a strong position.

But understands the feelgood factor around the club could quickly fade should they not follow it up with another victory when the Sky Blues visit.

He said: ‘We’re in a good position but it means nothing if we don’t back it up on Monday or at Sunderland.

‘We’ve just got to do everything in our power to prepare as well as we can.

‘Making sure we’re as ready as we can be for Monday.

‘A win can feel like it can be significant at this stage of the season.

‘We’re in a good position, we’ve given ourselves a good chance but it means nothing if we don’t move on from this.

‘There’s four to go, but we’re just looking at the next game.’

Clarke’s last-gasp winner could prove a crucial moment if Pompey are to secure automatic promotion come the end of the season.

Second-placed Barnsley and Sunderland, in third, both picked up victories on Good Friday. And without the former Ipswich defender’s stoppage-time strike, automatic promotion would have been out of the Blues’ hands.