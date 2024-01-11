Matt Macey has been without a club since leaving Luton in September

Matt Macey’s exile from football could be about to end with a return to Pompey.

According to The Sun, the giant keeper - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park - has agreed a deal to return to the south coast on a free transfer. The 29-year-old has been without a club since September, after having his contract at Premier League Luton terminated.

Macey made a big impression during his short stint with the Blues, following his arrival in the aftemath of Josh Griffiths’ West Brom return last January. He went on to make 21 appearances and swiftly won over the doubters with a string of excellent performances as Pompey climbed the table under John Mousinho.

Such was the quality of his displays, the Blues sought to bring him back permanently in the summer - but a deal proved too difficult.

Despite having made just one appearance for the Hatters, Macey’s contract entitled him to a pay rise should Rob Edwards’ side win promotion to the top flight. As a result, his wage expectations became out of reach, while the former Arsenal and Hibs keeper also had 12 months remaining on his two-year Kenilworth Road deal.

Pompey subsequently turned their attention to Will Norris, who has since impressed between the sticks at Fratton Park. He’s firmly established himself as Mousinho’s No1, with the former Burnley and Peterborough man an ever present in League One this season and a key reason why they sit top of the table.

A deal for Macey will no doubt provide greater competition, though, with current back-up Ryan Schofield yet to impress sufficiently in the handful of games he’s been handed in the EFL Trophy.