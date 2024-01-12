Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans are still waiting on the Blues to confirm Matt Macey’s Fratton Park return.

The News revealed on Thursday that the 29-year-old keeper was having a medical at the club as he arrowed in on a PO4 comeback. Macey will become Pompey’s first signing of the January transfer window and provide greater competition for No1 Will Norris following an impressive loan stint in goal for the Blues over the second half of last season.

But there’s still no official confirmation of his arrival on a free transfer and the length of deal that has been handed to the former Luton, Plymouth and Hibs stopper.

There’s no doubt that will test patience levels and even worry some members of the Fratton faithful, who are extra nervous this month given this week’s news that Alex Robertson looks set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Pompey have had little luck when it comes to news from the treatment table this term, so a level of scepticism has crept in among sections of the fan base - a state of mind not helped, either, by some of the Blues' recent results, of course!

A picture taken this morning by a Pompey fan should help ease any anxiety over Matty’s arrival, though. Taken by Kevlin Shaw (@Ksshaw61 on Twitter), the former Blues loanee can be seen taking part in training ahead of Saturday’s game against Leyton Orient. That’s clearly a good sign and removes any potential fans’ concerns over issues with his medical. You know there's some out there who read too much into that type of thing!

The picture also proves that Norris remains fit, with the Blues' first-choice keeper up until this point captured in the same photo taking instructions from goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo. With cynicism rife at present, some fans on social media believe Macey’s arrival might be followed by news that the former Burnley and Petreborough stopper would be joining Robertson, Regan Poole, Zak Swanson & Co in the treatment room.

That's no joke. Cue a massive sigh of relief, therefore, as Norris looks fine thanks to Kelvin’s eye for a captivating picture.

Macey’s last competitive game for anyone was Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe on May 7. He featured three times for Luton in pre-season, but has been without a club following his Kenilworth Road exit in early September. Those pre-mentioned cynics will now probably question whether the giant stopper is match ready given his lack of game time and full-time training in recent months! Unfortunately, that's just the world we live in now!