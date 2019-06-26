Pompey have completed three signings so far this summer.

James Bolton, Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing have all penned three-year contracts ahead of the Blues’ renewed League One promotion push next term.

Dion Donohue, left, and Matty Kennedy. Picture: Joe Pepler

The trio take the number of signings Kenny Jackett has made during his two years at Fratton Park to 33.

Here The News breaks down the previous 30 players that have arrived under the current boss and provides a lowdown on how they’ve fared at PO4.

Nathan Thompson – free transfer from Swindon – June 2017

Jackett’s first signing proved a fine piece of business. The former Swindon skipper consistently delivered no-nonsense, whole-hearted performances. The ‘Thompson Flop’ will long be remembered in these parts. Departs after 78 appearances, one goal and a Checkatrade Trophy winners’ medal.

Connor Ronan spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis – season-long loan from Huddersfield – July 2017

The Huddersfield loanee looked a class act in pre-season when tasked with the big boots of replacing Enda Stevens. But the left-back featured for just 38 minutes of the 2017-18 curtain raiser against Rochdale before a knee injury ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Luke McGee – undisclosed fee from Tottenham – July 2017

Came in as No1 keeper from Spurs. Made 50 appearances during his first season and proved a superb shot stopper. His performance in the 1-1 draw at Wigan was arguably his best.. However, Jackett was never quite happy with McGee’s distribution or how he commanded his penalty area. Featured only five times last term – all of which were in cup competitions.

Lloyd Isgrove didn't feature for a single minute for Pompey after arriving on loan from Barnsley in January. Picture: Joe Pepler

Brett Pitman – undisclosed fee from Ipswich – July 2017

Looked a major coup at the time. Pitman was a proven goalscorer at Championship level, having helped AFC Bournemouth reach the Premier League two years earlier. Netted 25 goals during his first campaign at PO4 and showed resolve to fight back after a spell out in the cold last term.

Dion Donohue – undisclosed fee from Chesterfield – August 2017

Favoured central-midfield role but spent the majority of his maiden season featuring at left back. Showed his quality – and wand of a left foot in particular – in glimpses last campaign but was plagued by various injuries and released at the end of his two-year deal. Didn’t see the best of him.

Oli Hawkins – undisclosed fee from Dagenham & Redbridge – August 2017

Stop-start 2017-18 as he fluctuated between operating as a striker and centre-back. Hawkins was the focal attacking point for the majority of last term, though, and was key when Pompey sat top of League One for three months. Not a natural finisher but selflessness brings others into play.

Damien McCrory – four-month loan deal from Burton – August 2017

Replaced Holmes-Dennis but would end up having a long-term knee injury of his own. The Burton loanee donned the star & crescent just four times before his setback curtailed his loan spell prematurely.

Stuart O’Keefe – season-long loan from Cardiff – August 2017

Brought needed experience to the engine room. Did okay but was confined to the treatment table for three-and-a-half months with a groin problem.

Matty Kennedy – season-long loan from Cardiff – August 2017

Excited during the early days of his loan spell with his direct play, resulting in some supporters calling for Pompey to make a permanent swoop. However, his form dipped towards the end of the campaign.

Sylvain Deslandes – four-month loan from Wolves – January 2018

Featured just twice. Didn’t impress in those outings – nor his team-mates on the training pitch.

Connor Ronan – four-month loan from Wolves – January 2018

The Wolves playmaker clearly had talent in abundance but struggled to physically get up to speed.

Anton Walkes – four-month loan from Tottenham – January 2018

Made a decent impact when arriving on loan from Spurs, operating as both a right-back and in central midfield. Did an immense job to nullify Nick Powell in the 2-1 win over Paul Cook’s Wigan at Fratton Park. Rewarded with a permanent switch last summer.

Stephen Henderson – four-month loan from Nottingham Forest – January 2018

His deadline-day Blues return was a curveball, to say the least, when a centre-midfielder was required. The keeper picked up a thigh injury on debut which sidelined him for the rest of the campaign. At least it allowed for Kal Naismith’s memorable cameo in goal against Doncaster.

Ronan Curtis – £100,000 from Derry City – May 2018

Public pursuit of the Irishman put pressure on him to deliver – which he’s done so far. Started in rampant form and finished last campaign with 12 goals in 51 appearances. Gruelling schedule caught up with him by the end but the £100,000 fee has proved a bargain.

Louis Dennis – free transfer from Bromley – May 2018

A frustrating first Blues campaign for the forward. He made just eight appearances in total, with only one coming in the league, while he was axed for the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final and final. Showed his talent was he was given chances in the Checkatrade and reserves but couldn’t force his way into Jackett’s plans.

Craig MacGillivray – free transfer from Shrewsbury – June 2018

Some doubts over his profile when he arrived having been second-choice keeper at previous clubs Walsall and Shrewsbury. They were swiftly eradicated in the early stages of his Fratton Park career, though. An astute piece of business from Jackett – arguably pound for pound his best.

Lee Brown – free transfer from Bristol Rovers – June 2018

Another excellent free transfer. Brown proved Mr Reliable last season, both defensively and going forward. Also a big character in the dressing room, which shouldn’t be underestimated. Will again play a key role during next term’s promotion push.

Tom Naylor – free transfer from Burton – June 2018

Has given Pompey the bite they missed during Jackett’s first campaign as boss. Tenacious, hard working and the enforcer which doesn’t go unnoticed by his team-mates, he was rewarded with the Players’ Player of the Season award.

Anton Walkes – undisclosed fee from Tottenham – July 2018

Made his switch permanent after a good loan spell. Spent most of last campaign playing back-up to Nathan Thompson, although he rarely let Pompey down when required. Showed maturness to overcome his problems off the field. Walkes will now be hoping for more chances with Nathan Thompson set to depart.

David Wheeler – season-long loan from QPR – August 2018

Struggled for opportunities during his loan spell from Loftus Road because of the form of Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe. Ended with the winner in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final win over Peterborough before being recalled by his parent club in January.

Ben Thompson – season-long loan from Millwall – August 2018

A scintillating impact that will live long in the memory of the Fratton faithful. Had everything attribute required in central midfield. There was no surprise when he was recalled early by the Lions in January and was key helping them avoid relegation from the Championship.

Andre Green – season-long loan from Aston Villa – August 2018

An exciting prospect but, like Wheeler, was limited to game-time. An operation to remove a cyst also sidelined him for a prolonged period. Returned to Villa in January and played his part in their promotion to the Premier League.

Joe Mason – four-month loan from Wolves – August 2018

Made just four appearances – including only one in League One. Blazed a penalty over at Crawley.

Andy Cannon – £150,000 from Rochdale – January 2019

Dale fans were gutted when he was allowed to move to Fratton Park. His energetic debut off the bench in a 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool had people excited but he’d feature just once more before he was on the treatment table for three-and-a-half months with a quad problem. You’d expect there’s plenty to come.

Bryn Morris – undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury – January 2019

Stop-start maiden campaign on the south coast as he picked up various niggling injuries. However, Morris displayed glimpses of his range of passing and his held in high regard by Jackett. Another who hasn’t demonstrated his full ability.

Omar Bogle – four-month loan from Cardiff – January 2019

Started off like a train by netting four times in eight matches. Couldn’t keep up that sort of form, though, and blighted by numerous setbacks.

Lloyd Isgrove – four-month loan from Barnsley – January 2019

Never featured for a single minute. You had to have sympathy for the winger.

James Vaughan – fourth-month loan from Wigan – January 2019

Arrived to bolster Pompey’s options in the promotion push in case injuries tok their toll. No goals in 11 games for the striker. Offered nastiness up front but never really threatened in terms of scoring.

Viv Solomon-Otabor – four-month loan from Birmingham – January 2019

Split opinion of fans. Some saw his raw potential, others felt he wasn’t up to the grade. His offside goal against Peterborough has infamously gone down in Fratton folklore.