News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Meet the surprise inclusion in Portsmouth's squad list after catching boss John Mousinho's eye

The majority of the Fratton faithful wouldn’t have recognised the name of one surprise inclusion in Pompey’s official squad list.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nonetheless, Spencer Spurway’s determined drive to make up for lost time has caught the eye of John Mousinho.

In the aftermath of the transfer window’s closure, clubs were required to submit their squad make ups to the Football League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Pompey’s case, the under-21s list included Terry Devlin, Abu Kamara, Christian Saydee, Alex Robertson, Toby Steward, Ryley Towler – and Spurway.

Most Popular

As a second-year scholar last term, the Purbrook youngster suffered a torrid time with injury, largely involving his back, while also broke his arm in pre-season.

Those set-backs prompted the Blues to offer him third-year scholarship terms in the summer, thereby granting the defender more time to flourish.

Subsequently, with two Academy appearances, plus an outing in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Gosport, Spurway appears well over his injury issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While he also finds himself included on Pompey’s squad list.

Spencer Spurway (left) celebrates netting Pompey's second goal in their Royal Artillery 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown PhotographySpencer Spurway (left) celebrates netting Pompey's second goal in their Royal Artillery 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown Photography
Spencer Spurway (left) celebrates netting Pompey's second goal in their Royal Artillery 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown Photography

Mousinho told The News: ‘Spencer has been really unlucky with injury through his time in the Academy, so has been taken on as a third year.

‘He was still injured at the start of this season, but has now made his comeback and played a couple of the Academy games as an overage player. Although wasn't eligible to face Brentford in the Youth Alliance Cup.

‘Spencer is an all-action centre-half who has a great amount of passion as well as quality about him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The reason we’ve taken him on longer is to have a good look and see how he develops – and whether that’s an option we might want to take forward.

Spencer Spurway in action against the Royal Artillery in Pompey's 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown PhotographySpencer Spurway in action against the Royal Artillery in Pompey's 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown Photography
Spencer Spurway in action against the Royal Artillery in Pompey's 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown Photography

‘He has a huge amount of work to do because of the fact he’s missed so much football, but he’s trained with us a couple of times and is a really good young lad who is very, very diligent.

‘It’s well worth having a look at him.’

Spurway featured for Pompey’s under-18s in Wednesday night’s 125th Anniversary match against the Royal Artillery.

And he capped the occasion by netting the Blues’ second goal, struck from 25 yards, in the 3-2 victory at Privett Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Spencer’s had a couple of different injuries and a lot of it was to do with growth, causing a couple of stress fractures, which is pretty much as bad as it sounds.

‘It was a case of making sure he had a bit of time for his body to be able to catch up with where he was.

‘Everything has now settled down and he’s looking in good shape.’

Related topics:John MousinhoPompeyPortsmouthBluesFootball League