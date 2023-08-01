The Blues chairman is flying in from his Californian home and will be accompanied by sons Eric and Anders, wife Jane, and Andy Redman for a four-day stay.

The 81-year-old, who arrives on Wednesday evening, is scheduled to have dinner with John Mousinho and Rich Hughes during his south-coast trip.

He will also spend an evening with Pompey Women’s board, with wife Jane now chairwoman following Tornante’s decision to fund them on a semi-professional basis.

It represents Eisner’s first Fratton Park visit since October 2022, while Eric Eisner was last over here in April.

And the family will also be in attendance for the first match of the season against Joey Barton’s Rovers, before returning to America after the game.

Andy Cullen told The News: ‘We have a number of different meetings lined up with different departments, but, most importantly for Michael, he wants to see the new Fratton Park.

‘He last came over in October, but so much has happened since then. Although he has seen all the images, videos and photographs on a weekly basis which we send, there’s nothing like coming over and seeing all the investment you’ve put into a project.

Tornante's Michael and Eric Eisner will be back at Fratton Park on Saturday as part of a four-day stay in England. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Even at the training ground, with improvements to the buildings, such as the new changing areas, it will be an opportunity for Michael to view the work.

‘Eric was over in April, but the Milton End has transformed since then, so that will be fantastic for them to see – as well as being here for the first game of the season.

‘Their four days are pretty much packed, with lots of things on the agenda to discuss, including the Academy, different areas in the capital project programme, looking at commercial aspects, and talking about IT projects.

‘Some evenings have also been arranged, with dinner with the Portsmouth Women board and meeting up with John (Mousinho) and Rich (Hughes).