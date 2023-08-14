Michael Eisner gives his response to criticism of his Portsmouth ownership

And the Blues chairman believes he’s made good on the pledges he offered before buying the club in 2017.

Eisner feels the majority of the club’s fanbase are happy with the direction the club’s headed under his stewardship.

That’s not necessarily the case in all quarters, with fan group PFC Coalition formed this year to ask questions to Eisner over direction the club’s headed.

Eisner is comfortable, however, with the job The Tornante Company are doing after taking the club out of community ownership for £5.67m.

He said: ‘It all depends on where the criticism is coming from. If the criticism is coming from Andy or John, I take it very seriously.

‘If the criticism is coming from a bunch of people who won’t even announce who they are, they won’t even put their names against the criticism, I ignore it. It’s childish and ridiculous.

‘There are always a group of dissidents, who are critical on everything that happens.

Michael Eisner addressed members of Pompey Supporters' Trust at the Portsmouth Guildhall in May 2017 ahead of buying the club. Pic: Neil Marshall

‘Every once in a while there may be something, where I will say is this person right or wrong? But we have found the majority of our fans are just very positive.

‘When I walk around, because of the ownership, people know who I am. I go for dinner and people come up to me all the time and thank me for my commitment.

‘If the criticism is correct, it will probably be in line with our own criticism.

‘Eric (Eisner) knows everyone and reads every criticism.

‘I read everything The News writes and I read some of the stuff on social media.

‘Now Twitter is so weird, but I get the men and women’s team - and animals killing other animals and plane crashes!’

Ahead of buying the club in 2017, Eisner gave a speech to the Pompey Supporters’ Trust at Portsmouth Guildhall where he outlined his plans for the club.

In the ensuing years some discussion followed about whether the American billionaire had made good on those commitment as the Blues languished in League One, but Eisner feels his promises stand up when analysed today.

He added: ‘I can’t believe the things I said then were all the right things.

‘I think I said if you are looking for ownership who are going to go crazy and put a lot of money in don’t vote for us.

‘I don’t know anything we said that we haven’t done – I think we’ve more than delivered what we promised.

‘Obviously we would’ve liked to be promoted sooner and hoped for that.