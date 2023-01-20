Michael Eisner gives reasons for appointing new Portsmouth boss from Oxford United
Michael Eisner has given his seal of approval to John Mousinho’s appointment as Pompey’s new boss.
And the Blues owner has explained his reasoning behind the decision to employ the untried 36-year-old in the Fratton hot seat.
Mousinho arrives as the club’s new head coach, joining from a player-coach position with League One rivals Oxford United.
Many supporters are viewing the appointment as an underwhelming call, as the 18-day search for Danny Cowley’s successor comes to a close.
The hunt for a new boss has been spearheaded by new sporting director Rich Hughes and chief-executive Andy Cullen.
Eisner said he endorsed the candidate they decided to move for and bring into a testing position, with the season at crisis point.
The American stated he is keen to give young talent a chance to prove themselves, as the club steered away from a more experienced option.
And Eisner believes Mousinho is well placed to enjoy success, despite coming into his first management role.
He told the club’s official site: ‘I support the management’s decision and always encourage looking for talent that is ready for the next level. John Mousinho is positioned to succeed.’