Michael Eisner gives reasons for appointing new Portsmouth boss from Oxford United

And the Blues owner has explained his reasoning behind the decision to employ the untried 36-year-old in the Fratton hot seat.

Mousinho arrives as the club’s new head coach, joining from a player-coach position with League One rivals Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many supporters are viewing the appointment as an underwhelming call, as the 18-day search for Danny Cowley’s successor comes to a close.

The hunt for a new boss has been spearheaded by new sporting director Rich Hughes and chief-executive Andy Cullen.

Eisner said he endorsed the candidate they decided to move for and bring into a testing position, with the season at crisis point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American stated he is keen to give young talent a chance to prove themselves, as the club steered away from a more experienced option.

And Eisner believes Mousinho is well placed to enjoy success, despite coming into his first management role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Eisner. Picture: Joe Pepler

He told the club’s official site: ‘I support the management’s decision and always encourage looking for talent that is ready for the next level. John Mousinho is positioned to succeed.’