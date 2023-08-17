And the Blues owner has detailed how he feels a series chronicling the rebirth of Pompey Women could be a smash hit.

Pompey fans have long wondered whether Eisner would tell the tale of the bid to put his club back on the footballing map, given the former Disney CEO’s credentials in the film industry and time spent as president of Paramount Pictures and major US TV networks.

The success of Netflix series such as Sunderland ‘Til I Die and Welcome to Wrexham has put further focus on the matter, but Eisner feels the boat may have been missed with men’s football.

The emergence of the women’s game and focus on the World Cup as England charge to this year’s final, could present an opportunity with the renewed investment in the Blues women’s set-up, however.

Eisner’s wife, Jane’ recently became the club’s chair, as they moved into semi-professional status under popular manager Jay Sadler.

And documenting their bid for National League Southern Premier Division success is now on the American billionaire’s mind.

Eisner said: ‘Well we keep saying did we miss the boat with Wrexham?

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner.

‘It’s not exactly a similar situation, because Portsmouth has never been as low down as Wrexham.

‘Then there was Sunderland Til I Die and the Arsenal series, which is a good series.

‘We have not done that. We have talked about that, but we have not done that - but we may do it with the women’s team.

‘That is starting from scratch, so we may find a way to follow some of these really terrific new women we have.

‘We haven’t decided on that, but I think a Netflix or an Amazon would be interested.

‘There’s so much attention on the men, but the women’s World Cup has now brought so much attention to the women.