And he has warned any prospective interested parties ‘not to bother’ emailing him with purchase proposals.

Owners Tornante have recently completed five years at the Blues helm after buying the club from the fans in August 2017.

During that period they have funded the ongoing £11m redevelopment of Fratton Park, while injected a further £9m of equity.

And chairman Eisner, who has this week been back on the south coast for the first time since February 2020, insists his family remain committed to the long-term.

He told The News: ‘We will not be doing this for a short-term, this is a long-term family activity, certainly through my entire lifetime.

‘I have three sons who are very into it, they are all here on this trip, they know as much about it as I do. Eric, my middle son, spends more time than the other two.

‘I would say it would be astonishing for us to sell, we would delete anybody who sends an email asking “Are you for sale?”. We are not for sale and won’t be for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Eisner is adamant Pompey is not for sale as the Eisner family strive to create a legacy. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We don’t get many of those emails because I make it very clear that I don’t want them. If they don’t think it’s ever going to be sold, why would they even email?

‘The answer’s “No” – and if anybody’s reading this, don’t bother.

‘That’s our strategy, that’s our strategy from the day we decided to do this, it’s our strategy from the day we closed (the deal), it’s our strategy for the commitment we made to the city in my (Guildhall) speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I believe in trying to keep to my word. It would be very disingenuous for us to be an owner who doesn’t really exist, which I take it Pompey has had in its past.’

Over the last five years, the club have moved to strenuously deny occasional rumours that it has been put up for sale.

Indeed, Eisner insists their motivation to be Pompey owners isn’t driven by the need for publicity or to make money through cashing in.

Rather it’s a family labour of love, with wife Jane and sons Eric, Breck and Anders accompanying him on his current trip to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘We’ve had enough success in television, in theatre, in Disney and so forth.

‘We don’t need to get our name in the paper, we would be very happy if you never wrote about us and only wrote about the team.

‘We enjoy sports, I have nine grandchildren, they’re all playing youth soccer or hockey. The little ones like the Pompey logo, that’s really important, they like the shirt.