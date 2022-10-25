Midfielder absent as Danny Cowley makes two Portsmouth changes for Oxford United clash
There’s no sign of Marlon Park for Pompey tonight, despite his return from suspension.
The midfielder missed Saturday’s victory at Forest Green Rovers after seeing red against Charlton.
That ban coincided with a hamstring injury concern over the Buckland lad – and subsequently he hasn’t been included in the 18-man squad against Oxford United this evening.
Danny Cowley has made two changes for the visit of Karl Robinson’s strugglers, with Dane Scarlett and Reeco Hackett coming into the side.
They replace Owen Dale and Joe Pigott, who drop to the bench after disappointing displays at the New Lawn Stadium at the weekend.
Meanwhile, Kieron Freeman is named among the substitutes, with Joe Morrell still troubled by the sore back which hampered him last week.
Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty also continue to be absent from Cowley’s plans.
Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Hackett, Mingi, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Bishop, Scarlett.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Freeman, Morrison, Hume, Dale, Koroma, Pigott.