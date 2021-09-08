Miguel Azeez’s spell at Portsmouth could be cut short in January due to a clause inserted by Arsenal in the midfielder’s loan deal
Pompey midfielder Miguel Azeez’s time at Fratton Park could be cut short after Mikel Arteta inserted an option to recall the 18-year-old midway through his temporary time at the club.
First reported by football.london, the Gunners will have the option to bring the midfielder back to the Emirates Stadium if the club feel it is necessary for both parties. The need to do this for the Premier League club could be based on where they find themselves in the league table after a run of three consecutive defeats at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.
Azeez’s form for Pompey may also force Arsenal’s hand, similar to the way Ben Thompson was recalled midway through his time at the club by his current employers Millwall.
The Arsenal hotshot has been trusted with both Danny and Nicky Cowley following their time nurturing Emile Smith Rowe at Huddersfield Town during the second half of the 2019/20 Championship season.
Following his time working under Cowley, Smith Rowe has grown from strength to strength and has recently been given the coveted number 10 shirt at Arsenal.
There have been high hopes for Azeez at Pompey, with the versatile midfielder able to operate a number of positions across midfield.