Following Danny Cowley’s comments suggesting a permanent move would be unlikely, Lions boss Gary Rowett has had his say.

And he has intimated he is comfortable with the loanee remaining with the Blues for the full duration of his season-long stay.

Romeo arrived at Fratton Park on a late deadline day move which ousted summer signing Kieron Freeman from right-back.

The 26-year-old has appeared 18 times in all competitions and played a key role in Pompey’s nine-game unbeaten run.

Rowett has revealed he has maintained a close eye on the loanee’s form since his temporary exit from The Den.

The Championship club possess a recall option in January, allowing them to end his loan halfway through his scheduled Fratton Park time.

Yet the Lions manager is pleased with how the right-back has ‘relished’ his south-coast challenge – and calibre of his ongoing performances.

Mahlon Romeo has been an impressive presence for Pompey since his loan move from Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking to The South London Press, the Millwall boss said: ‘The first thing to say is that Mahlon felt as though a fresh start was what he needed.

‘He’s been quite open about that. I’m pleased it has gone really well – that’s the most important thing.

‘He’s a good guy who has done well for this football club. We hope any loan move for any loan player goes how they want it to go.

‘I’ve watched a lot of his clips and his games, it looks like he has relished that regular football.

‘The second part is that I can only say the way I do things as a manager, that I wouldn’t talk in quite so much detail about someone else’s player. That’s just my opinion. I think that’s the right thing to do.

‘Some of those details are private things and should only be between the clubs, players and agents – rather than out in the wide world.

‘I try to focus on my own players and my own club and not talk about other players in so much detail, that’s the key takeaway from me on how we do things.’

Romeo has started the last 15 League One fixtures for the Blues, operating either at right-back or as a right wing-back, earning plenty of accolades.

