The striker was on trial with the Blues earlier this month, having stalled on signing a new deal at Millwall.

He spent two weeks on the south coast but head coach Danny Cowley opted to shelve his interest.

Abdulmalik left Pompey’s before last weekend’s 5-2 pre-season victory at the Hawks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall boss Gary Rowett. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The 18-year-old, who has been linked with Arsenal, Swansea, Celtic and Rangers, is now looking to impress Watford.

However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett reckons Abdulmalik has been given poor advice this summer after not penning fresh terms at the Den. .

The Lions will be entitled to a compensation fee should Abdulmalik complete a move elsewhere.

Rowett told the South London Press: ‘Other people at the club also expressed the same desire to keep him here on a longer contract.

‘In my opinion he has been given not particularly brilliant advice – which is that you essentially need to try and leave the club.

‘Someone would have to pay compensation rights if they were signing him.

‘I’m not too sure where he goes from here. The problem nowadays is that you get a lot of people in young players’ ears giving advice when they probably haven’t played the game or been in that position.