Miracle worker: One of Portsmouth's own's remarkable career comeback inspires unlikely resurgence of Football League bottom club

One of Pompey’s own is proving the inspiration behind the sudden revitalisation of the Football League’s bottom club.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Having not featured for four-and-a-half months through injury, Ben Close appeared off the bench for Doncaster at Forest Green a few weeks ago.

At the time, Grant McCann’s men were languishing at the foot of League Two with two points and five defeats from their opening seven league matches.

However, two games and two triumphs later, Rovers find themselves clear of the relegation zone – with Close having netted late winners in each of the successes.

In addition, sandwiched in between, there was also victory against Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, in which the midfielder also featured.

It totals three goals and three wins in three appearances since the 27-year-old’s first-team return this season.

Quite an impact from the former Priory School pupil whose last competitive outing was against Colchester in April, before making his long-awaited squad comeback in mid-September.

Since leaving Pompey for the Keepmoat Stadium on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, Close has endured frustrating times in terms of injury and Doncaster’s demise.

Former Pompey midfielder Ben Close celebrates scoring in Doncaster's 2-1 win over Gillingham at the weekend. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTDFormer Pompey midfielder Ben Close celebrates scoring in Doncaster's 2-1 win over Gillingham at the weekend. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
They were relegated to League One in his first campaign, finished a disappointing 18th last term, while have gone through five managers.

Close himself has made just 58 appearances in more than two years, scoring five times, after sidelined by a number of injury issues.

However, he’s now staged a triumphant comeback to lead McCann’s into 19th spot, presently two points above the relegation zone they once occupied.

It was a trip to Forest Green which marked Close’s comeback, with the Pompey fan coming off the bench to claim a spectacular winner in the sixth minute of time added-on.

Ben Close, seen with fellow home-grown player Conor Chaplin, made 190 appearances and scored 18 times for Pompey. Picture: Joe PeplerBen Close, seen with fellow home-grown player Conor Chaplin, made 190 appearances and scored 18 times for Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler
It marked Doncaster’s first league away win since February, when they claimed a 2-0 win at Swindon.

The following fixture was a 2-0 win over Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, with Close starting the match before withdrawn in the 71st minute.

He retained his place for last weekend’s home clash with high-flying Gillingham – and netted twice in a 2-1 triumph.

The winner arrived in the 87th minute over a club where his former Pompey manager Kenny Jackett is based as director of football.

It’s the first time since February that Rovers have tasted victory in three successive games – and coincides with Close’s reappearance.

At Pompey, the midfielder made 190 appearances, scoring 18 times, after coming through the Fratton Park ranks.

