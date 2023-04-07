Yet at MK Dons, the central defender produced a towering display to remind us all of his own talents at both ends of the pitch in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Perhaps not timely enough to ensure Raggett can become the first Blues player since Matt Clarke to retain the coveted award.

Nonetheless, for a player who, by his own admission, has rediscovered his form since the turn of the year, it represented another eye-catching showing.

Connor Ogilvie opened the scoring against MK Dons on 14 minutes with a controlled volley from Sean Raggett's cross. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It was Raggett’s excellent delivery from the right which was volleyed home by Connor Ogilvie to earn the Blues a 14th-minute lead.

Then, following Joe Morrell’s straight red card after a clash with Daniel Harvie, John Mousinho’s men had to see out the final 56 minutes with 10-men.

Along the way they shipped a goal, inevitably through former target Mo Eisa with his fourth in seven games against Pompey.

Yet, led by the indomitable Raggett, the visitors clung on to claim what could be an important point in their play-off pursuit.

Of course, much post-match attention will be afforded to Morrell and the manner of his dismissal, which couldn’t be immediately clarified and now leaves him facing a four-match ban.

Yet when the going gets tough, Raggett is truly at his best – and Pompey again have plenty to thank the lion-hearted defender for.

For team selection, Di’Shon Bernard had been handed a rare Pompey start as Mousinho made two changes from Forest Green.

The Manchester United defender has endured a frustrating time since his January arrival, featuring just four times despite being largely available.

However, he returned to the starting XI for the first time since February 11, when the Blues lost 3-1 at Plymouth, replacing Clark Robertson.

Also coming back was Marlon Pack, following his appearance from the bench against Forest Green, and reclaimed the captaincy.

Pack took the spot of Ryan Tunnicliffe, who was named as a substitute alongside Robertson.

Meanwhile, the bench included the returns of Josh Oluwayemi following illness, Reeco Hackett back from injury, while Joe Pigott was available after a three-match ban.

Missing out were Jay Mingi, Ryley Towler and Denver Hume as the Blues’ injury list begins to clear and players come back.

When the match got underway, a foul by Morrell on Mo Eisa after five minutes almost opened the door for the hosts to take the lead.

Eisa picked himself up to take the free-kick some 20-yards from goal and his subsequent shot was a good one, drawing an excellent save from Matt Macey diving to his right.

At the other end, Michael Jacobs’ corner from the right picked out Raggett, who connected well with a header, yet it was straight at keeper Jamie Cumming, who caught it comfortably.

However, the Blues opened the scoring on 14 minutes through an unlikely duo.

Raggett produced an excellent cross from the right, delivered towards the far post, and there was Ogilvie, who connected with a left-footed volley.

The shot was controlled, perfectly steered into the far corner of the net, and Mousinho’s men found themselves 1-0 up.

Moments later, Jacobs received a ball down the middle to break into the box, only to stumble before he could take a shot and fell to the ground.

While the visiting fans roared for a penalty, tellingly the attacker didn’t bother appealing, instead seemingly chastising himself for having failed to take advantage of the opening.

The Dons responded by enjoying a period of possession and, on 36 minutes, Paris Maghoma put a wonderful ball in from the right which flashed across the face of goal with nobody to apply the finish.

Pompey were reduced to 10 men on 39 minutes when Morrell was shown a straight red by referee Brook.

Pompey were awarded a free-kick while defending their own penalty area, yet one of the linesmen had spotted another infringement inside the box.

Morrell had clashed with Daniel Harvie while both were on the floor, with a head or hand apparently involved, and, after being spoken to by the referee, the Welshman was sent off.

Morrell - and the travelling faithful - were stunned at the decision, with the protesting midfielder taking his time to leave the field of play, nonetheless the Blues now had a numerical disadvantage.

The half finished with Jonathan Leko cutting in from the left and firing a fierce right-footed shot high into the stand behind the goal.

At the break, Robertson was introduced for Jacobs as Pompey attempted to strengthen defensively to make up for Morrell’s absence.

MK Dons started the second half on the front foot and Macey had to produce an acrobatic stop to keep out Jack Tucker’s long-range shot.

On 53 minutes, Raggett became the fourth Blues player to receive a card after pulling back a home player as he broke down the left.

Dons made their intent known on 55 minutes when they took off defender Anthony Stewart and replaced him with Will Grigg, with the Blues unsurprisingly pegged back into their half.

The equaliser arrived on 65 minutes after Bishop needlessly headed the ball behind for a corner when no-one was near him.

Delivered from the right, a Dons shot was blocked by team-mate Grigg, with the ball bouncing out and then turned home by Eisa as Macey came out to challenge.

Bernard was covering on the line, yet he was unable to stop the attempt, as it became 1-1.

Pompey responded by finally entering the opposition half, although Bishop was the next in the book following a tackle outside their six-yard box.

On 77 minutes, the head of Raggett prevented Harvie netting with a lofted shot and Macey looking like he was beaten as the visitors fought hard.

Tunnicliffe on for Lowery was the Blues’ next substitution and the midfielder's first contribution was a foul outside the box, but Mousinho’s men lived again.

Yet the Blues could well have won it in stoppage time when Pack’s ball into the box was touched by Bishop and substitute Pigott’s first-time shot flew narrowly over the bar.

