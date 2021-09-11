MK Dons v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, match odds, referee, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

MK Dons team news

The Dons will welcome back Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, after he missed their past two game through his international commitments.

And that will come as a relief to head coach Liam Manning, who is likely to be without both Mo Eisa ands Max Watters.

Eisa hobbled off during the Dons’ 2-0 win at Accrington and has not been used since.

Watters picked up an ankle injury in pre-season but is on the comeback trail.

Predicted line-up

Pompey travel to MK Dons today in League One

Andrew Fisher, Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, Harry Darling, Matt O’Riley, Scott Twine, Troy Parrott, Josh McEachran, Ethan Robson, Daniel Harvie, Peter Kioso.

Subs: Franco Ravizzoli, Tennai Watson, Zak Jules, Aden Baldwin, Hiram Boateng, Charlie Brown, Josh Martin.

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is reporting a clean bill of health going into the game at MK Dons.

Gavin Bazunu, Ronan Curtis, Joe Morrell and Miguel Azeez have all returned to the club injury free following their involvement with their respective international teams.

Meanwhile, Alex Bass – who sat out Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat at AFC Wimbledon – has returned to training after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The group trained together for the first time as a whole on Thursday, following the closure of the transfer window.

And that leaves the manager with a bit of a selection problem as he aims to come up with the good at Stadium MK.

Ellis Harrison could start up front.Predicted line-up

Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Marcus Harness, Ellis Harrison, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Connor Ogilvie, Miguel Azeez, Michael Jacobs, John Marquis, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

MK Dons: 13/10

1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 2/1

1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 17/21, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Marc Edwards

Key Stats (all competitions)

MK Dons

Record this season - P8: W3, D3, L2.

League position: 9th (nine points)

Top Scorer: Mo Eisa (3)

Most Assists: O’Riley, Harvie, Robson, Twine, Parrott, Boateng (all 1)

Discipline: 16 Yellow, 0 Red.

Pompey

Record this season - P7: W3, D1, L3

League position: 6th (10 points)

Top Scorer: Ellis Harrison (3)

Most Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3).

Discipline: 8 Yellow, 1 Red.

Form guide

MK Dons

D 1-1 Cheltenham (A) – League One

W 2-1 Burton (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 2-0 Accrington (H) – League One

D 2-2 Ipswich (A) – League One

W 2-1 Charlton (H) – League One

Pompey

L 5-3 AFC Wimbledon (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

L 1-0 Wigan (A) - League One

D 0-0 Doncaster (A) - League One

W 1-0 Shrewsbury (H) - League One

W 2-0 Crewe (H) - League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)