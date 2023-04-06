News you can trust since 1877
MK Dons v Portsmouth: Two changes as players return and play-off bid continues

The late-season play-off charge continues at MK Dons tomorrow.

By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

John Mousinho’s side face an in-form side at Stadium MK, with Mark Jackson overseeing an upturn in fortunes to drag his side away from the drop zone.

Pompey need to keep their impressive form under the new boss going, however, to up the pressure on the top six.

They have players coming back into the equation for the clash – here’s how we think they will line up.

The Blues are out to continue their late-season play-off push at in-form MK Dons.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

The Blues are out to continue their late-season play-off push at in-form MK Dons.

Clean sheet number seven against Forest Green on a relatively comfortable afternoon.

2. GK Matt Macey

Clean sheet number seven against Forest Green on a relatively comfortable afternoon.

An assist last weekend for the man who's currently one of the first names on the team sheet.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

An assist last weekend for the man who's currently one of the first names on the team sheet.

Feels like he's benefitting from playing under John Mousinho - and who are we to argue!

4. CB Sean Raggett

Feels like he's benefitting from playing under John Mousinho - and who are we to argue!

