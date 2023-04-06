MK Dons v Portsmouth: Two changes as players return and play-off bid continues
The late-season play-off charge continues at MK Dons tomorrow.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
John Mousinho’s side face an in-form side at Stadium MK, with Mark Jackson overseeing an upturn in fortunes to drag his side away from the drop zone.
Pompey need to keep their impressive form under the new boss going, however, to up the pressure on the top six.
They have players coming back into the equation for the clash – here’s how we think they will line up.
