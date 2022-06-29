Now, a year on, the former Manchester City youngster has arrived at the 12th club of his professional career following a nightmare move to Doncaster Rovers.

Hiwula endured a year to forget at the Keepmoat Stadium, as he returned just a single goal from 25 appearances as his side were relegated to League Two.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the 27-year-old’s erratic shooting and poor touches were turned into memes as he struggled for any fluency.

The forward has now agreed a move to SPL side Ross County for a nominal fee, with the news being celebrated by Doncaster fans.

Among those reacting to the development on Twitter was Donny fan Liam Otley, who said: ‘They've paid actual money for him? Like, real money?’

Another Doncaster fan @MightyroverMatt added: ‘Thank the lord, can’t believe someone has agreed to pay a fee for him having watched him play.

Jordy Hiwula endured a nightmare season at Doncaster. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD,

A third Doncaster follower in @ces, stated: ‘This week’s departures should send season tickets sales through the roof, never mind new signings.’

Other described his departure as the ‘best business of the transfer window’ and ‘as good as a signing.’

Hiwula’s standing with Doncaster fans is a world away from what he experienced from Pompey followers, after joining on a short-term contract in October 2020 following his release from Coventry.

Kenny Jackett limited his involvement, but a few lively cameo appearances and two goals in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win at Cheltenham saw calls for greater inclusion grow.

It was a clamour his manager never responded to, with his only starts under the former Pompey boss coming in the Trophy - including an anonymous display at Wembley in the woeful final defeat to Salford in Jackett last game.

Hiwula’s only league start for Pompey came in Danny Cowley’s first game in charge, when he played up front in the 2-1 win over Paul Cook’s Ipswich in March.