Yet Josh Griffiths refuses to take any credit for the penalty save which heaped more Fratton Park humiliation on Tyler Walker.

Walker netted once in 16 appearances and was even unused off the bench in the final six fixtures of last season’s disappointing loan.

Back on the south coast with Coventry on Saturday, the striker earned an 81st-minute penalty following a foul by Haji Mnoga.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Griffiths thwarted the former Nottingham Forest man by saving the spot kick with his left leg, despite diving in the opposite direction.

Certainly the moment was appreciated by the gloating Fratton faithful amid the 5,694 present, but Griffiths credited Joe Prodomo for his successful stop.

He told The News: ‘My goalkeeping coach (Prodomo) did a bit of homework, as we always do, and it paid off, so it makes doing a bit of research all worthwhile.

‘He and the analysts are the ones who watch it all back, I’m just the one that’s lucky enough to be out there to execute it.

Josh Griffiths saved Tyler Walker's 81st-minute penalty in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Coventry. Picture: Barry Zee

‘I don’t want to give away my secrets, but most goalies watch the last 3-4 penalties the opposition take and try to pick up patterns, such as the state of the game, where they hit it, things like that.

‘You end up second guessing each other because strikers know you’ve watched their penalties, so there’s a bit of mind games, all part of the fun.

‘Doing your research makes a difference, 100 per cent. It’s not down to me either, it’s down to Joe and the analysis team. I just have to execute the plan – they’re the masterminds behind it.

‘Before a game we chat about it, then make a team decision of where we think I should dive and go from there. We look at set-pieces, penalties, attacking patterns, different types of finishes, there’s a lot of paperwork.

‘We knew that if I dived that way then it was going to be low and I might be able to get something on it, luckily it was my foot. Ideally it’s a hand, but as long as it stays out.

‘Some goalies like doing things off the cuff, but for me if the information is there then why not use it and plan what to do.’

At the other end of the pitch, Coventry were indebted to Simon Moore for their 2-0 success, with the half-time substitute pulling off several superb saves.

The goalkeeper prevented Colby Bishop from netting on his debut, while also produced magnificent stops to deny Louis Thompson and Ronan Curtis.

Griffiths added: ‘He made some very good saves. Goalies appreciate each other making great saves – and he's also a good goalie.

‘Obviously the scoreline could have been very different if it wasn't for him, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron