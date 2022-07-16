Here’s how the players introduced in the second half fared in the sunshine at Priestfield.
1. Toby Steward - 6
Made two outstanding stops in quick succession after his second-half introduction only to disappointingly see Olly Lee score direct from a corner. Showed his talent with the saves - and a moment to learn from for the goal.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Hugged the right touchline after his second-half introduction. Showed a willingness to get forward and produced one decent ball into the box without neglecting his defensive duties. Gaining momentum.
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Ryan Tunnicliffe - 6
Came on at the break for Hackett but preferred to operate further infield. Shifted to the middle after the 64th-minute changes but still popped up in advanced pockets and put one dangerous ball in from the right.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Terell Thomas - 6
Another sighting of the defensive triallist in the second half. Kept his passing simple and made a couple of necessary interventions as Cowley runs rule over former Charlton man.
Photo: Naomi Baker