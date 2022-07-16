Here's how the Pompey players introduced in the second half fared

The ratings are in the from the second period at Gillingham.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 3:18 pm

Here’s how the players introduced in the second half fared in the sunshine at Priestfield.

1. Toby Steward - 6

Made two outstanding stops in quick succession after his second-half introduction only to disappointingly see Olly Lee score direct from a corner. Showed his talent with the saves - and a moment to learn from for the goal.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Hugged the right touchline after his second-half introduction. Showed a willingness to get forward and produced one decent ball into the box without neglecting his defensive duties. Gaining momentum.

3. Ryan Tunnicliffe - 6

Came on at the break for Hackett but preferred to operate further infield. Shifted to the middle after the 64th-minute changes but still popped up in advanced pockets and put one dangerous ball in from the right.

4. Terell Thomas - 6

Another sighting of the defensive triallist in the second half. Kept his passing simple and made a couple of necessary interventions as Cowley runs rule over former Charlton man.

