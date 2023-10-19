There's a clamour growing for former Pompey boss Danny Cowley to return to former club Lincoln City after Mark Kennedy's departure.

But amid the shock at the news of Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy departing from Sincil Bank, a very clear sentiment was quickly growing amid Imps fans: Danny Cowley is the man to assume the managerial hot-seat at Pompey’s League One rivals.

Cowley has been out of managerial work since being sacked at Fratton Park in January, with that spell out of day-to-day involvement with the game now spanning 10 months.

The 44-year-old has been a prominent figure in the media, however, and was even given a warm welcome when returning to PO4 for TalkSport analysis duties against Exeter in August.

Cowley has been linked with a succession of jobs, and has been a regular name at the head of the odds’ list for the next manager market when League One and League Two positions become available.

Now many are looking at the vacant Lincoln position and thinking his patience may be about to pay off, with the role seemingly perfect for Cowley and his brother Nicky.

The duo, of course, made their name at the club in a three-year stint from 2016 until 2019, guiding them into the Football League and becoming the first non-league club to reach the FA Cup quarter-final in over a century.

That was then followed up by guiding them to League One as champions, prompting a switch to Championship Huddersfield.

With friend Jez George still director of football at the club, many are now anticipating an emotional Lincoln return for Cowley - with the club’s fans delivering a powerful reaction to the notion.

Here’s a selection of those views:

We have to get the Cowleys. We need the feelgood factor back. No more of this negative football and experimenting with inexperienced managers. Make it happen @liamjscully

@joshandrew000

Bring them home.

@CSBucknell

The return of the king

@JamesMaples16

The PE teachers’ return

@Benno1uk

Love the guy and wish him well, but it’s probably a good time for him to go anyway with the last couple of months. Will go down as a good manager for me nonetheless. Anyway, time to finish the story.

@LincolnCity1884

Danny & Nicky...go and finish the story