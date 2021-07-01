Pompey's Lee Brown on the ball the last time the Blues faced Hawks in a friendly in July 2019. Picture: Dave Haines/Portsmouth News

And it’s been confirmed that 3,250 spectators will be present the day fans will be reunited with their heroes – when Danny Cowley takes his new-look side to the Hawks’ Westleigh Park for their traditional pre-season friendly opener on Saturday, July 10 (3pm).

More than 1,000 tickets have already been sold for the meeting between the near neighbours, with the Blues’ National League South hosts receiving the green light for the match-day attendance.

Pompey last played in front of fans at Fratton Park on December 15 last year when they drew 0-0 with Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town in League One.

The Hawks friendly will also provide the Blues faithful with an opportunity to watch the team under new head coach Cowley for the first time.

He arrived on a temporary basis in March following Kenny Jackett's sacking, but was handed the job permanently in May.

Pompey's annual friendly trip to the Hawks did not take place last pre-season because of the coronavirus pandemic, along with work to install a 3G surface at Westleigh Park.

The Blues were 2-1 winners in front of a crowd of 3,500 the last time they faced the Hawks in a pre-season friendly in July 2019.