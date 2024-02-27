A staggering 725 players have been utilised by League One clubs already across the third tier of English football this season.

That works out at 30.2 players per side in the division - and with clubs still having between 11-14 games remaining.

Pompey duo Will Norris and Abu Kamara are currently the most used in League One, alongside Reading midfielder Femi Azeez, with 35 appearances in the competition to date. That demonstrates their importance to their respective sides. But with clubs looking like they're bursting at the seams with players, that can't be said of everyone who has lined out in the third tier this term.

Here, we look at which clubs have spread out the responsibility of delivering their league goals the most and those who have remained more tight-kit as they go after their season objectives.

Interestingly, four of the current top five teams in the division are in the 'less is best' category. Here's what we discovered.

1 . League One's 24 clubs have used 725 players between them this season already League One's 24 clubs have used 725 players between them this season already Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers - 25 players used Most used player in League One: Josh Dacres-Cogley (32 games) Photo Sales

3 . Leyton Orient - 26 players used Most used player in League One: Idris El Mizouni (34 games played) Photo Sales