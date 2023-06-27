News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

'More to come': John Mousinho's recruitment reassurance to Fratton faithful as Portsmouth allay loan fears

John Mousinho has reassured the Fratton faithful over Pompey’s recruitment drive.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 27th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

And he is adamant the Blues won’t now solely turn to loans to fulfil their purported target of 10 summer signings.

Pompey signed six players in the opening eight days of the window during a breakneck start to their squad strengthening programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of those new faces, transfer fees have been used to pay for half of them – Anthony Scully, Terry Devlin and Christian Saydee.

Most Popular

Since February, sporting director Rich Hughes has repeatedly stated he is targeting between 9-10 signings ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Potentially, that leaves four spaces in Mousinho’s current squad, who yesterday returned to training.

But the head coach insists the Blues may not stop at 10 – and won’t be relying on loans to reach that figure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘We definitely aren’t now focusing on loans. We are fluid.

Christian Saydee is one of three players Pompey have paid transfer fees for since the current window opened. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesChristian Saydee is one of three players Pompey have paid transfer fees for since the current window opened. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Christian Saydee is one of three players Pompey have paid transfer fees for since the current window opened. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We have made no secret of it, we want to move away from that reliance on loans and are still looking at permanent signings.

‘I can tell you, the ones we are currently working on, spending the majority of our time on, are permanents.

‘I wouldn’t rule out filling the loan quota, although we’d probably be more comfortable having 2-3 loans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s really, really difficult to say a total. If there are five loans we think can come in and affect the squad brilliantly, then we’d bring them in.

‘If we think no loans are going to be the best option because of all the permanent business we can get done, then that’s great as well.

‘Most likely we’ll probably just add on top of what we’ve got come that time they become available.

‘We’ve so far brought six players in – and they are our players as well, it makes a big difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘During this transfer window, we want to get more permanents in.’

In addition to Scully, Devlin and Saydee, so far this summer Pompey have also recruited free agents Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Ben Stevenson.

Yet clear gaps still remain within their squad – while others could well depart Fratton Park and create room for more new additions.

Mousinho added: ‘Loans can be great – and have been great for us – without a doubt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We've had some really successful loan players and I’m sure Pompey have some fond memories of some over the past.

‘Throughout my career, I’ve seen some really good loan players, some average ones and some really bad ones.

‘But it feels better to have your own players at a club. You know you've got next year and the year after that with them, while they have real vested interest in the club.

‘There is something substantive at the end of it for them, in terms of results week in, week out.’

Related topics:John MousinhoBluesPompeyPortsmouthAnthony Scully