The Blues are yet to pick up three points on their six visits to Lancashire as they remain fifth in League One.

Danny Cowley’s men were frustratingly held to their third consecutive 1-1 stalemate in the league after another tough afternoon.

Although Colby Bishop netted his 11th goal of the campaign, it was a cagey affair in the north west for the Blues’ longest trip of the season.

Pompey were held to a 1-1 draw against Morecambe.

Pompey were given a major boost before kick-off with Marlon Pack returning to the squad after his hamstring issue, along with the loan pair of Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett.

Yet, the visitors came under early pressure with Sean Raggett the man in the box to clear a number of corners away from danger.

After riding the opening storm, Dale unleashed the Blues’ best effort of the first half as he curled an effort on the edge of the box.

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley got his fingertips to it to deny the Blackpool loanee on his return to the squad.

Pompey would continue to work space when Connor Ogilvie delivered a wonderful ball from the left on 31 minutes.

His cross was just over Colby Bishop and Zak Swanson was at the back post but couldn't quite connect with his shot and fired it straight at the Shrimps’ number one.

Five minutes later, Cowley’s men found themselves behind when Adam Mayor worked his way in-behind the visitors’ defensive ranks.

His fizzed ball into the box was met by Shaw, who was unmarked in the box to open the scoring.

Derek Adam’s side didn’t stop there and continued to pile on pressure as a wobbly Blues were shaken following the goal.

There was a late first half injury scare for skipper Clark Robertson who appeared to be in a lot of pain after a challenge and was withdawn at the break.

After four minutes were added on, Swanson’s poor clearance almost led to Weir doubling the hosts’ advantage before Josh Griffiths stepped up to the plate and produced a wonderful save.

However, it was more of the same in the second half when Caleb Watts proved the danger man for the hosts.

The winger cut inside and fired an effort wide before beating Ogilvie to a header in the box, which was just past the post.

On 66 minutes, Pompey found a way through after Pack’s initial header was cleared off the line.

Swanson’s follow-up effort was headed across goal with Bishop scrambling in from close-range to grab a leveller.

Although the visitors tried to place further pressure, the Shrimps continued to frustrate with second-half sub Cole Stcokton placing a shot just wide of the mark.

Griffiths was the Blues’ shining light on a tough afternoon as he came to the rescue once again to deny Dylan Connolly from close range on 90 minutes.